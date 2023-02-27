Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 29,434 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Joby Aviation alerts:

On Thursday, January 12th, Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82.

Joby Aviation Price Performance

NYSE JOBY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Joby Aviation from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Joby Aviation from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Joby Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.