Insider Selling: Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY) CEO Sells 29,434 Shares of Stock

Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY – Get Rating) CEO Joeben Bevirt sold 29,434 shares of Joby Aviation stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $147,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,406,823 shares in the company, valued at $297,034,115. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Joeben Bevirt also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 12th, Joeben Bevirt sold 139,578 shares of Joby Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $515,042.82.
Joby Aviation Price Performance
NYSE JOBY traded up $0.15 on Monday, hitting $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 2,281,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,107,340. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $7.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.69.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Joby Aviation
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallagher Benefit Services Inc. acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $165,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Joby Aviation by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Joby Aviation during the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. 29.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Joby Aviation Company Profile
Joby Aviation, Inc, a vertically integrated air mobility company, engages in building an electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft optimized to deliver air transportation as a service. It intends to build an aerial ridesharing service. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Santa Cruz, California.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Joby Aviation (JOBY)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Joby Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Joby Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.