Insider Selling: Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) CEO Sells $3,318,000.00 in Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

James Robert Anderson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 12th, James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,831,752.24.

Lattice Semiconductor Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $82.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.70. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $92.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,267.7% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 204,820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 189,844 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth $882,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 14.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 546,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 69,088 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 159.3% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 13,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 8,245 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on LSCC shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Benchmark upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

