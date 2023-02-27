Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.30 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Intrepid Potash alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intrepid Potash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intrepid Potash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.