Intrepid Potash (IPI) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, March 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter.
Intrepid Potash Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $31.30 on Monday. Intrepid Potash has a twelve month low of $27.23 and a twelve month high of $121.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. The stock has a market cap of $422.24 million, a P/E ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.03.
IPI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.
Intrepid Potash, Inc engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, and salt essential. The firm serves the agriculture, organics, animal feed, industrial, and oilfield solutions industries. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Oilfield Solutions, and Trio. The company was founded in January 2000 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.
