Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) Position Lowered by Wealthspire Advisors LLC

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,555 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJM. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $225,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJM opened at $22.01 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $21.93 and a 1-year high of $23.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.06.

