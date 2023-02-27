Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) Shares Purchased by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,026 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 4.28% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $21,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Family Wealth Inc. now owns 26,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period.

Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:PWB opened at $61.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.82. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $54.90 and a 1-year high of $74.31.

