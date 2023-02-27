Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC) Trading Up 0.2%

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF (NYSEARCA:PWC – Get Rating)’s share price was up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $109.91 and last traded at $109.49. Approximately 9,795 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 370% from the average daily volume of 2,084 shares. The stock had previously closed at $109.23.

Invesco Dynamic Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.96.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PWC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 138.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 22,755 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Invesco Dynamic Market ETF by 28.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period.

About Invesco Dynamic Market ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Market Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Market Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Underlying Intellidex selection methodology seeks to identify and select companies from the U.S.

