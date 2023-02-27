Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Separately, Barclays dropped their price target on Invesco Mortgage Capital from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IVR opened at $12.83 on Thursday. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $9.60 and a one year high of $24.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 1.61.

Invesco Mortgage Capital Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Invesco Mortgage Capital

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 6th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 20.27%. Invesco Mortgage Capital’s payout ratio is -20.54%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,516,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700,042 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,063,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,067,000 after acquiring an additional 6,089,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,943,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,232,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 298,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Invesco Mortgage Capital by 399.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 692,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 553,800 shares during the last quarter. 53.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Invesco Mortgage Capital

(Get Rating)

Invesco Mortgage Capital, Inc is a holding company, which engages in investing, financing and managing residential and commercial mortgage-backed securities and mortgage loans. The firm primarily invests in the following: residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), non-agency RMBS, non-agency CMBS, credit risk transfer securities that are unsecured obligations issued by government-sponsored enterprises, residential and commercial mortgage loans, and other real estate-related financing arrangements.

Featured Stories

