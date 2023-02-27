Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at SVB Leerink

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by SVB Leerink from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Ionis Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $47.92.

Shares of IONS stock opened at $35.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 0.55. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $48.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:IONS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.69. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 45.75%. The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.21 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ionis Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total transaction of $177,390.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brett P. Monia sold 25,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total value of $989,856.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,863 shares in the company, valued at $4,772,879.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $177,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,741,536.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,022 shares of company stock worth $2,961,208. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of human therapeutic drugs using antisense technology. It operates through the Ionis Core and Akcea Therapeutics segments. The Ionis Core segment exploits a novel drug discovery platform to generate a pipeline of drugs. The Akcea Therapeutics segment develops and commercializes drugs for cardiometabolic diseases.

