iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM) Stock Price Up 1.8%

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $62.71 and last traded at $62.71. Approximately 359 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 5,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.62.

iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJM – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,023 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 10.60% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Industrial Metals Subindex Total Return ETN worth $1,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

