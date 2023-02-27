iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Holdings Lifted by Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC

Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 2.8% of Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 62,650,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,299,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383,152 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,390,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,357,000 after buying an additional 2,361,565 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 40,148,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,114,613,000 after buying an additional 1,363,221 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,705,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,630,443,000 after purchasing an additional 172,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,081,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,368,000 after purchasing an additional 699,309 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.72. 9,236,601 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $70.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.66.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

