iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s 6th Largest Position

Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 181,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,085 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.4% of Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $65,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2,296.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rezny Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,158,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,033,090,000 after buying an additional 4,942,934 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,746,312 shares during the last quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6,239.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,720,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,941,000 after acquiring an additional 4,646,227 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after buying an additional 2,442,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after buying an additional 1,130,540 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVV traded up $2.96 on Monday, reaching $401.07. The company had a trading volume of 249,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,122. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $394.26. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.