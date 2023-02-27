iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Buckingham Strategic Partners

Buckingham Strategic Partners grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,465 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Buckingham Strategic Partners’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $83,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $3.23 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $401.34. 825,626 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,003,466. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $398.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $394.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $299.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

