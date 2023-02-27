iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK) Trading Up 0.5%

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (NYSEARCA:TOK – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $85.62 and last traded at $85.26. Approximately 1,067 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 14,381 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.80.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.57 million, a PE ratio of 16.42 and a beta of 0.99.

Get iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,788,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 125.8% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 23,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 13,262 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,501,000 after buying an additional 65,424 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF (TOK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Kokusai (World ex Japan) index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap developed market stocks outside of Japan. TOK was launched on Dec 10, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Kokusai ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.