iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.

Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWD. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after acquiring an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after acquiring an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

IWD stock opened at $154.35 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $134.09 and a 52-week high of $169.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

