Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Issuer Direct Price Performance

Shares of ISDR stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $30.25.

Get Issuer Direct alerts:

Issuer Direct Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Issuer Direct Corp. engages in the provision of communications and compliance technology solutions. The company offers Platform id., which eliminates the complexity associated with producing and distributing business communications and financial information. It services focuses on the communications, compliance, annual meeting and proxy, and transfer agency.

Receive News & Ratings for Issuer Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Issuer Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.