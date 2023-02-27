Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Issuer Direct (NYSE:ISDR – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Shares of ISDR stock opened at $26.01 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 0.88. Issuer Direct has a 52 week low of $18.21 and a 52 week high of $30.25.
