Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 2.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.11 and last traded at $3.12. 3,226 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 8,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.21.

Itaú Corpbanca Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Trading of Itaú Corpbanca

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Itaú Corpbanca by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 86,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Itaú Corpbanca during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itaú Corpbanca by 196.5% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 265,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 176,076 shares during the period. 0.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Itaú Corpbanca

Itaú Corpbanca engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It specializes in banking products such as financing, leasing, loans, insurance and credit cards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile and Colombia. The Chile segment consists of commercial and corporate banking, real estate and construction, large companies, retail banking, personal banking, small business, retail companies, Banco Condell consumer banking, international and treasury and other financial services.

Further Reading

