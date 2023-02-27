Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-$1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its FY23 guidance to $0.70-1.10 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ITRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $57.00.

Shares of ITRI traded down $2.89 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.74. 780,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,443. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Itron has a 12-month low of $39.38 and a 12-month high of $60.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.17.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.62% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The firm had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Itron will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total transaction of $102,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,179.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,241 shares of company stock worth $449,899. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Itron by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,994,000 after acquiring an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,630,000 after acquiring an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

