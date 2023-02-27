Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.

Itron Stock Down 1.7 %

ITRI opened at $54.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 1,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.64, for a total value of $60,591.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,744,164.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 5,708 shares of company stock valued at $313,573 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

