Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.70-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.85-1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.88 billion. Itron also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.05-0.15 EPS.
Itron Stock Down 1.7 %
ITRI opened at $54.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.17. Itron has a 1 year low of $39.38 and a 1 year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ITRI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I cut their target price on Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.00.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Itron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after purchasing an additional 106,342 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Itron by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after purchasing an additional 401,394 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,043,908 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,994,000 after purchasing an additional 123,400 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Itron by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after purchasing an additional 110,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Itron by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,420 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $43,630,000 after purchasing an additional 28,981 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Itron (ITRI)
- With a 39% Short Interest, Could WeWork Ignite a Short Squeeze?
- REITS to Consider as U.S. Housing Market Tumbles
- Is the 49% Dividend Yield for ZIM Integrated Shipping For Real?
- Remaking Intel to What It Was is Underway
- Booking Holdings Tops Views: Travel Boom Shows No Sigs Of Slowing
Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.