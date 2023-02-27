Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 17,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 142,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.
Janux Therapeutics Trading Up 8.0 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $689.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.59.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Janux Therapeutics
Janux Therapeutics Company Profile
Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Janux Therapeutics (JANX)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for Janux Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janux Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.