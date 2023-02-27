Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Trading 5.2% Higher

Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $16.14 and last traded at $16.13. Approximately 17,046 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 142,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

JANX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair started coverage on Janux Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.25. The firm has a market cap of $689.47 million, a PE ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.59.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $526,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Janux Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $757,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 47,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Janux Therapeutics by 533.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Janux Therapeutics by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 339,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.95% of the company’s stock.

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

