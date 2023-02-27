Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €10.50 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) has been given a €10.50 ($11.17) target price by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 1.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €12.00 ($12.77) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.00 ($10.64) price target on E.On in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €9.30 ($9.89) price target on E.On in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.35 ($12.07) price target on E.On in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($11.17) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th.

E.On Price Performance

FRA:EOAN traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching €10.34 ($11.00). 8,411,982 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of €9.05. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.13) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($11.49).

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

