Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “$310.00” Price Target for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) has been assigned a $310.00 target price by Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 23.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $305.00 target price on shares of Microsoft and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $285.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, reaching $250.16. The stock had a trading volume of 20,273,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,105,387. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.24 and its 200 day moving average is $247.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.93. Microsoft has a 52 week low of $213.43 and a 52 week high of $315.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $52.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.17 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 39.87%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.38, for a total transaction of $269,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 117,362 shares in the company, valued at $31,614,975.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,144 shares of company stock worth $6,680,795 over the last three months. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $424,000. Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,692,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after acquiring an additional 2,520 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 59.5% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 140,190 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,240,000. 69.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of Office Commercial (Office 365 subscriptions, the Office 365 portion of Microsoft 365 Commercial subscriptions, and Office licensed on-premises), Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, Office Consumer, including Microsoft 365 Consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other Office services, LinkedIn, including Talent Solutions, Marketing Solutions, Premium Subscriptions, Sales Solutions, and Learning Solutions, Dynamics business solutions, including Dynamics 365, comprising a set of intelligent, cloud-based applications across ERP, CRM, Customer Insights, Power Apps, and Power Automate, and on-premises ERP and CRM applications.

