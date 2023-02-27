Joan S. Hooper Sells 792 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Stock

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of Itron stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total transaction of $42,625.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Itron Price Performance

Itron stock traded down $2.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 780,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,443. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.17. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $39.38 and a one year high of $60.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Get Itron alerts:

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $467.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.90 million. Itron had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.62%. Itron’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Itron in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 230.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Itron by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 712 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Itron by 122.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

(Get Rating)

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.