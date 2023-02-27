JPMorgan Chase & Co. Downgrades Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $39.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $35.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Oak Street Health from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Oak Street Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Oak Street Health from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Oak Street Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $32.67.

Get Oak Street Health alerts:

Oak Street Health Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:OSH opened at $35.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.93. Oak Street Health has a twelve month low of $13.29 and a twelve month high of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.61 and a beta of 2.32.

Insider Activity at Oak Street Health

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Oak Street Health news, CFO Timothy M. Cook sold 1,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total value of $42,165.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,357,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,667,796.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Geoffrey M. Price sold 122,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $4,379,495.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,874,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,983,871.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 624,890 shares of company stock worth $20,986,418 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSH. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 591 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oak Street Health by 1,496.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,262 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. 92.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oak Street Health

(Get Rating)

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 129 centers in 19 states, including Illinois, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Texas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Oak Street Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oak Street Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.