KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P cut its position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,158 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,411 shares during the quarter. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in KB Home were worth $7,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KBH. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 109,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,530,000 after purchasing an additional 18,818 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 96,105 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,112,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,411 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of KB Home by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 47,231 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 3,140 shares during the period. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
KB Home Stock Performance
KB Home stock opened at $35.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $35.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.59. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $24.78 and a fifty-two week high of $40.92.
KB Home Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 1st. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.58%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
KBH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised KB Home from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on KB Home from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on KB Home from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on KB Home from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.46.
About KB Home
KB Home engages in selling and building a variety of new homes. It builds various types of homes, including attached and detached single-family homes, townhomes, and condominiums. The firm operates through the following segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It offer homes in development communities, at urban in-fill locations and as part of mixed-use projects.
