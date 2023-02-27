KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Shares Acquired by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P boosted its holdings in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300,218 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 44,828 shares during the quarter. KBR accounts for 1.0% of Carlson Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in KBR were worth $12,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in KBR by 394.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in KBR by 103.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in KBR in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KBR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.29.

Insider Activity at KBR

KBR Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 4,714 shares of KBR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.49, for a total value of $256,865.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 69,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,808,959.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KBR opened at $55.53 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. KBR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.96 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

KBR Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.