KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.
KBR Price Performance
Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00.
KBR Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of KBR
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,463,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.
