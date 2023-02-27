KBR (NYSE:KBR) PT Raised to $63.00 at Cowen

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Cowen from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on KBR. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of KBR from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE KBR opened at $55.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. KBR has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $58.00.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.67%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $72,971.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KBR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $84,561,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of KBR by 9,478.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,303,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $71,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,765 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of KBR during the fourth quarter worth about $63,463,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 72.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,442,525 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,346,000 after acquiring an additional 608,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its holdings in KBR by 29.3% in the third quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,914,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,762,000 after acquiring an additional 434,218 shares in the last quarter.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

