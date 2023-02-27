Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTBGet Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $44.34 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Further Reading

