Kontoor Brands (KTB) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Rating) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of KTB opened at $44.34 on Monday. Kontoor Brands has a 52-week low of $30.98 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Kontoor Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.38%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 146.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the second quarter worth $109,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 77.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 29.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter.

KTB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Williams Trading raised Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Kontoor Brands from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.75.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

