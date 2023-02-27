KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN) Shares Acquired by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its holdings in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KRBN – Get Rating) by 310.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,508 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP owned 0.20% of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF worth $1,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 434,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,402,000 after purchasing an additional 4,508 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 363,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,907,000 after purchasing an additional 47,478 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 123.8% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 326,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,054,000 after purchasing an additional 180,400 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 217,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,864,000.

KRBN stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Monday, hitting $40.94. 28,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,352. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. KraneShares Global Carbon Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $34.64 and a 1 year high of $51.88.

The KraneShares Global Carbon ETF (KRBN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Global Carbon index. The fund seeks to track a carbon credit futures index that weights holdings based on trade volume. The fund holds December futures from three major cap-and-trade programs KRBN was launched on Jul 30, 2020 and is managed by KraneShares.

