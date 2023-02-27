Krones (ETR:KRN) Given a €121.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a €121.00 ($128.72) price target on Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KRN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($127.66) price objective on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, February 13th. Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($127.66) price target on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($103.19) target price on shares of Krones in a report on Monday, November 7th. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €102.00 ($108.51) price objective on shares of Krones in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €147.00 ($156.38) price target on shares of Krones in a research note on Thursday.

Krones Price Performance

KRN stock opened at €112.80 ($120.00) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.90. The stock has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.18. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($71.81) and a 1 year high of €113.50 ($120.74). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €106.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €98.83.

About Krones

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

