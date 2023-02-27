Kujira Price Down 15.2% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00002329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kujira has a total market cap of $59.13 million and $321,165.43 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kujira has traded 15.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com.

Kujira Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.54997011 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $150,574.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kujira should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kujira using one of the exchanges listed above.

