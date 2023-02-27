Kujira Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $60.30 Million (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 27th. One Kujira coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00002358 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Kujira has traded down 19.9% against the U.S. dollar. Kujira has a market capitalization of $60.30 million and $354,495.01 worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira was first traded on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,398,131 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. Kujira’s official message board is teamkujira.medium.com. The official website for Kujira is kujira.app. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,398,130.646891 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Kujira is 0.54997011 USD and is down -0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $150,574.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

