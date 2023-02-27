Kyber Network Crystal v2 Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $137.66 Million (KNC)

Kyber Network Crystal v2 (KNC) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. One Kyber Network Crystal v2 token can now be bought for approximately $0.86 or 0.00003667 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kyber Network Crystal v2 has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kyber Network Crystal v2 has a market capitalization of $137.66 million and $27.46 million worth of Kyber Network Crystal v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002234 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 49.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $98.39 or 0.00420505 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,650.96 or 0.28424790 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Profile

Kyber Network Crystal v2 was first traded on September 20th, 2017. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s total supply is 223,368,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 160,263,628 tokens. The official message board for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is blog.kyber.network. The official website for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is kyberswap.com. Kyber Network Crystal v2’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork. The Reddit community for Kyber Network Crystal v2 is https://reddit.com/r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kyber Network Crystal v2 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kyber Network is a hub of liquidity protocols that aggregates liquidity from various sources to provide secure and instant transactions on any decentralized application (DApp). The main goal of Kyber Network is to enable DeFi DApps, decentralized exchanges (DEXs) and other users easy access to liquidity pools that provide the best rates.All transactions on Kyber are on-chain, which means they can be easily verified using any Ethereum block explorer. Projects can build on top of Kyber to utilize all the services offered by the protocol, such as the instant settlement of tokens, liquidity aggregation, and a customizable business model.Kyber looks to solve the liquidity issue in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry by allowing developers to build products and services without having to worry about liquidity for different needs.The Kyber Network Crystal (KNC) token is a utility token that is the “glue that connects different stakeholders in Kyber's ecosystem.” KNC holders can stake their tokens in the KyberDAO to help govern the platform and vote on important proposals — and earn staking rewards in Ethereum (ETH) that come from trading fees.”

