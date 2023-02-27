LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:LNXSF – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.00.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LNXSF. Morgan Stanley upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 27th.

Shares of LNXSF opened at $48.65 on Monday. LANXESS Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $27.78 and a 52-week high of $55.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.96.

LANXESS AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Intermediates, Specialty Additives, Consumer Protection, and Engineering Materials. The Advanced Intermediates segment comprises operational business areas that essentially manufacture standardized and high-volume products in capital-intensive and predominantly continuous production processes.

