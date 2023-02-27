Laqira Protocol (LQR) Price Down 27.8% Over Last Week

Laqira Protocol (LQR) traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 27th. Laqira Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.93 million and approximately $363,125.59 worth of Laqira Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Laqira Protocol token can now be bought for $0.0093 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Laqira Protocol has traded down 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002223 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000266 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000330 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.16 or 0.00423753 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000101 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,702.76 or 0.28642918 BTC.

Laqira Protocol Profile

Laqira Protocol’s launch date was November 11th, 2021. Laqira Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Laqira Protocol’s official website is laqira.io. Laqira Protocol’s official Twitter account is @laqiraprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Laqira Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/laqiraprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Laqira Protocol is a metaverse platform aiming to create an entrance gateway to the blockchain world for people on earth, entering which, they can benefit from today’s novel technologies and services in various fields.”

