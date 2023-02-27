LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) Trading Down 2.4%

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $49.05 and last traded at $50.08. 22,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 76,498 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th.

LeMaitre Vascular Stock Down 3.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.15, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.99.

LeMaitre Vascular Increases Dividend

LeMaitre Vascular ( NASDAQ:LMAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.01). LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $41.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 8th. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.76%.

Insider Transactions at LeMaitre Vascular

In related news, Director John A. Roush sold 7,500 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.65, for a total value of $349,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $376,745.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LMAT. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 555.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 616 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 4th quarter worth $114,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the third quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

