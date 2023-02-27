Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Bought by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 85,455 shares during the period. Lennar accounts for approximately 2.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Lennar worth $66,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lennar by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 407 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Lennar by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Lennar by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Stock Performance

NYSE LEN traded up $0.03 on Monday, hitting $95.87. The stock had a trading volume of 374,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,669. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $62.54 and a one year high of $109.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.99.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Lennar from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $79.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lennar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.53.

Lennar Profile

(Get Rating)

Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

Further Reading

