Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Purchased by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,919 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,455 shares during the quarter. Lennar makes up approximately 2.3% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 0.31% of Lennar worth $66,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in Lennar by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 2,872,945 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $214,178,000 after purchasing an additional 37,570 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Lennar by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,897,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,340,000 after purchasing an additional 632,255 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its position in Lennar by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,400,484 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,295 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Lennar by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,360,662 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,213,000 after purchasing an additional 22,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 65.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 790,021 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,127,000 after purchasing an additional 312,595 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Lennar from $73.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lennar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $116.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.53.
Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 14th. The construction company reported $5.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.10. Lennar had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.24 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 9.52%.
About Lennar
Lennar Corp. engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.
