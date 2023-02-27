Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Leon’s Furniture (TSE:LNF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.17% from the company’s previous close.

Leon’s Furniture Stock Performance

TSE:LNF traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$19.44. 10,433 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,884. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.06 and a 200 day moving average of C$17.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. Leon’s Furniture has a 1-year low of C$14.61 and a 1-year high of C$23.04.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Leon’s Furniture news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cooney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.04, for a total transaction of C$85,178.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,591,772.39. 69.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Leon’s Furniture

Leon's Furniture Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of home furnishings, mattresses, appliances, and electronics in Canada. The company also operates as a commercial retailer of appliances to builders, developers, renovators, hotels, and property management companies.

