LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 970,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 915,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of LexinFintech by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 139,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 48,841 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in LexinFintech during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of LexinFintech by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 11,959 shares during the last quarter. 14.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

