LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Trading Down 4.9%

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.58 and last traded at $2.72. Approximately 970,475 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 915,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.86.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. CLSA raised shares of LexinFintech from a “reduce” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group raised shares of LexinFintech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st.
LexinFintech Price Performance
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.80 million, a PE ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On LexinFintech
About LexinFintech
Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LexinFintech (LX)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.