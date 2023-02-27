Linde (NYSE:LIN) Hits New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday after HSBC raised their price target on the stock from $375.00 to $380.00. The company traded as high as $348.32 and last traded at $346.56, with a volume of 1264395 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $347.66.

A number of other research firms have also commented on LIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $370.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Linde to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $361.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Linde

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth $26,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in shares of Linde by 92.3% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Linde Stock Down 0.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $171.10 billion, a PE ratio of 42.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.63 and a 200-day moving average of $310.80.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

