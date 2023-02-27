Liquity USD (LUSD) Price Tops $1.00 on Exchanges

Liquity USD (LUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 27th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a total market capitalization of $230.39 million and $1.91 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD token can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004287 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000326 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.00 or 0.00419199 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 27.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,692.05 or 0.28337188 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Liquity USD Profile

Liquity USD’s launch date was April 4th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 230,083,999 tokens. The official website for Liquity USD is www.liquity.org. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @liquityprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Liquity USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

