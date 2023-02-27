Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) Shares Acquired by Brave Warrior Advisors LLC

Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,136,208 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,907 shares during the quarter. Lithia Motors makes up about 8.4% of Brave Warrior Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC owned 4.16% of Lithia Motors worth $243,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LAD. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Lithia Motors in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Lithia Motors by 120.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithia Motors during the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lithia Motors by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

LAD has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Lithia Motors in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lithia Motors from $233.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $343.00 to $332.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Lithia Motors from $200.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lithia Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.89.

Shares of LAD traded up $3.49 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $259.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,458. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a one year low of $180.00 and a one year high of $349.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $233.71.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $9.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.11 by ($1.06). The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.08 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 35.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.81%.

Lithia Motors, Inc engages in the operation of automotive franchises and retail of new and used vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import and Luxury. The Domestic segment consists of retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

