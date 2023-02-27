LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 3.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.13. 391,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 862,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.
LivePerson Stock Down 5.7 %
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.
Institutional Trading of LivePerson
About LivePerson
LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LivePerson (LPSN)
- Reserve Your Spot With These Hotels The Analysts Support
- Cruise Line Stocks Still Have Some Choppy Waters to Navigate
- Four Vegan Food Stocks Performing Beyond the Norm
- Ocean Interest Electrifies Fisker Stock
- Is Freshpet Ready For A Fresh Rally?
Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.