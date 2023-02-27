LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Trading Down 3.1%

LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.13. 391,531 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average session volume of 862,619 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on LivePerson from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Mizuho cut their target price on LivePerson from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com downgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on LivePerson to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

LivePerson Stock Down 5.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.23.

Institutional Trading of LivePerson

About LivePerson

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in LivePerson by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its stake in LivePerson by 665.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 4,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,930 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

