Loop Capital Trims Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) Target Price to $8.00

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Loop Capital from $12.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Matterport from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Matterport from $4.50 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Matterport in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.29.

Shares of MTTR stock opened at $3.08 on Thursday. Matterport has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $9.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $885.32 million, a P/E ratio of -7.50 and a beta of 1.58.

In other news, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $750,623.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 54,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $166,658.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 351,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,082,943.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Raymond J. Pittman sold 243,709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total transaction of $750,623.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,916,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,903,876.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 442,019 shares of company stock worth $1,361,419. Corporate insiders own 24.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTTR. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 30.3% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 117.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 70,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 38,222 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 107.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 93,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 48,103 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matterport by 1,988.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 78,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 74,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matterport in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. 33.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

