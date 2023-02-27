Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lessened by Carlson Capital L P

Carlson Capital L P decreased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,903 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 14,500 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,865,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 56.0% during the third quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 142 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 67.9% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 220 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on LOW. StockNews.com upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $217.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $220.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $228.58.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Ross W. Mccanless sold 57,629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total value of $12,179,889.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,923 shares in the company, valued at $5,690,176.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $203.00 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $206.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.95. The firm has a market cap of $126.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.13. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.12 and a 52-week high of $238.37.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

