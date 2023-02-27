Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Cut to Neutral at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on LCID. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They set an in-line rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Sunday, January 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.57.

Shares of LCID stock opened at $8.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.03 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a current ratio of 5.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.84 and a 200-day moving average of $11.79. Lucid Group has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $29.05.

In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael Bell sold 12,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.57, for a total value of $107,759.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,261,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,814,911.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Public Investment Fund bought 85,712,679 shares of Lucid Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.68 per share, for a total transaction of $915,411,411.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100,965,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,758,308,357.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

