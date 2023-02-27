Macfarlane Group’s (MACF) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Macfarlane Group (LON:MACF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Macfarlane Group Stock Performance

MACF stock opened at GBX 108.50 ($1.31) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 106.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 103.10. Macfarlane Group has a twelve month low of GBX 85.20 ($1.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 135 ($1.63). The firm has a market cap of £171.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,205.56 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Macfarlane Group alerts:

Macfarlane Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.52 ($0.03) per share. This is an increase from Macfarlane Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.38%. Macfarlane Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

Macfarlane Group Company Profile

Macfarlane Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes protective packaging products to businesses. The company operates through Packaging Distribution and Manufacturing Operations segments. The Packaging Distribution segment distributes packaging materials; and supplies storage and warehousing services in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Europe.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macfarlane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macfarlane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.