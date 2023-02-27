Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $32.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Maravai LifeSciences from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Maravai LifeSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maravai LifeSciences has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.56.

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $14.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.36. The company has a quick ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Maravai LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $41.82. The firm has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of -0.22.

Maravai LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:MRVI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $204.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.95 million. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 60.73%. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Maravai LifeSciences will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maravai LifeSciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 6,670.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. 48.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

