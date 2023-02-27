MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) EVP Sells $349,200.00 in Stock

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) EVP Charles A. Cashman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total value of $349,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,239,625.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MarineMax Trading Down 1.8 %

HZO traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 533,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,681. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.67. The stock has a market cap of $738.31 million, a PE ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.20 and its 200-day moving average is $32.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.27). MarineMax had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The business had revenue of $507.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in MarineMax by 12.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 166.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 99,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,022,000 after acquiring an additional 62,369 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 479.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,797 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 20,518 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,123 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 149.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HZO. DA Davidson cut their price target on MarineMax from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. B. Riley raised MarineMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on MarineMax in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on MarineMax from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on MarineMax from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

