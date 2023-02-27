Mark Neumann Sells 4,046 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Rating) EVP Mark Neumann sold 4,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.12, for a total transaction of $190,647.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,659,452.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mark Neumann also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

On Tuesday, February 21st, Mark Neumann sold 3,898 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.01, for a total transaction of $183,244.98.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Up 2.6 %

ITCI traded up $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.57. The stock had a trading volume of 793,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,997. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 1.10. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.42 and a 1-year high of $66.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Intra-Cellular Therapies

ITCI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $90.00 to $93.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ITCI. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 410.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

(Get Rating)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.